Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: BBC

Images exist of a four-year-old Andri Gudjohnsen commemorating the 2005 Premier League title victory alongside his father on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.



Now at the age of 22 and returning as a striker for KAA Gent, the Icelandic international is set to play on Thursday at the 40,000-seat stadium where his father achieved remarkable success.



"It was rather expected, wasn't it, to draw Chelsea?" he remarks.