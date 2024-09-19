Haaland, Acerbi and the art of the shirt swap

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

After the Champions League match on Wednesday night, Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi humorously requested two shirts from Manchester City's Erling Haaland, perhaps testing the waters a bit.



The practice of exchanging shirts is a well-established custom in football, with players often cherishing their growing collections.



Certain shirts are particularly sought after, leading one team to bring multiple bags filled with shirts to distribute on behalf of their star player.