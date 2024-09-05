Haaland and Salah form 'shows benefit of player rest'

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: BBC

Maheta Molango, the head of the players' union, emphasized the importance of adequate rest for footballers, citing the impressive early-season performances of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.



In the initial three matches of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Haaland has netted seven goals for Manchester City, while Salah has contributed three goals and three assists for Liverpool.



Both players did not participate in major post-season tournaments, and Molango referenced them in light of a new player workload monitoring report from Fifpro, which analyzed data from 1,500 footballers and was released on Thursday.