Source: BBC

Haaland and Salah form 'shows benefit of player rest'

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has benefited from no close-season international tournament for Egypt Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has benefited from no close-season international tournament for Egypt

Maheta Molango, the head of the players' union, emphasized the importance of adequate rest for footballers, citing the impressive early-season performances of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

In the initial three matches of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Haaland has netted seven goals for Manchester City, while Salah has contributed three goals and three assists for Liverpool.

Both players did not participate in major post-season tournaments, and Molango referenced them in light of a new player workload monitoring report from Fifpro, which analyzed data from 1,500 footballers and was released on Thursday.

