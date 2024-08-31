Haaland hat-trick keeps Man City perfect with win at West Ham

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: www.premierleague.com

Erling Haaland's hat-trick secured a 3-1 victory for Manchester City against West Ham United, keeping them top of the Premier League.



Haaland's early goal, followed by a brilliant strike and a composed finish, took his tally to seven goals in just three matches this season.



Despite a Ruben Dias own goal that briefly leveled the score, City dominated, with Haaland wrapping up the win.



His performance makes him the first player since 1994 to score hat-tricks in two of a team’s first three league games, cementing his status as a goal-scoring force.