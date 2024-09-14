You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981466

Source: BBC

Haaland scores twice as Man City beat Brentford

Erling Haaland fell just short of a third straight hat-trick Erling Haaland fell just short of a third straight hat-trick

Erling Haaland netted two goals, bringing his Premier League total to nine, as Manchester City bounced back from an early setback to secure a win against Brentford and maintain their perfect record.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the match, capitalizing on a defensive error by John Stones and Ederson, who failed to clear a header from Keane Lewis-Potter.

Despite the early shock, Haaland quickly responded, scoring from a loose ball after Kevin de Bruyne was challenged in the box.

