Haaland scores twice as Man City beat Brentford

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: BBC

Erling Haaland netted two goals, bringing his Premier League total to nine, as Manchester City bounced back from an early setback to secure a win against Brentford and maintain their perfect record.



Brentford's Yoane Wissa opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the match, capitalizing on a defensive error by John Stones and Ederson, who failed to clear a header from Keane Lewis-Potter.



Despite the early shock, Haaland quickly responded, scoring from a loose ball after Kevin de Bruyne was challenged in the box.