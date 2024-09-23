'Haaland throwing ball at Gabriel a coward's move'

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright described Erling Haaland's action of throwing the ball at Gabriel's head following Manchester City's late equalizer against Arsenal as a "coward's move."



After John Stones scored, Haaland retrieved the ball from the net and aimed it at Gabriel, who was unaware and had his shirt over his head in frustration.



The Video Assistant Referee assessed the situation but decided against taking action, as it did not qualify as a red card offense.