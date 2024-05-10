Hamza Issah now GPL joint top scorer after scoring against Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak's rising star Hamza Issah has now emerged as one of the leading goal scorers in the Ghana Premier League after scoring in the latest match on Wednesday.



His recent goal was a crucial part of the Phobians' 3-0 win against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park during match week 29.



Issah's goal in the 19th minute provided a significant boost to Hearts of Oak, setting the stage for Linda Mtange and Kassim Cisse to score two more goals.



Former Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has drawn comparisons between the young striker and Brazilian football icon Romario, praising Issah's talent and potential.



Issah is now tied at the top of the goal scorers' list with Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona.



However, the 21-year-old has a slight edge over Amankona with 12 goals in 23 league appearances, while Amankona has achieved the same number of goals in 24 league matches this season.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala closely follows with 11 goals to his credit.