Handling Black Starlets has helped me to learn, gain good experience – Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of Ghana's Black Starlets, has shared how coaching the team is contributing to his professional growth.



He emphasized that leading the U17 national team has provided him with valuable experience.



Kingston mentioned that despite experiencing their first loss under the new technical team against Russia, the team learned from their mistakes and performed well in the subsequent game against Serbia.



He highlighted the different styles of play encountered in various competitions, noting the diversity in playing techniques across different regions.



He expressed his excitement for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations, where he aims to guide the Black Starlets to victory.



The tournament is set to commence in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, May 15.