Hansi Flick: Barcelona have the 'Bayern Munich Robert lewandowski'

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is pleased to see Robert Lewandowski performing at his best once again. As the team heads into the October international break, they sit three points ahead in La Liga.



Lewandowski showcased his skills with a remarkable hat trick in a 3-0 victory over Alaves, bringing his league goal count to ten for the 2024/25 season.



After the match, Lewandowski called for the team to keep their momentum going when club play resumes later this month. Flick reflected on Lewandowski's performance, noting that it reminds him of their time together at Bayern Munich.



He praised Lewandowski's ability to find space and score, stating, "He’s the same player I remember from Bayern Munich; in the penalty area, he’s the best."



With his impressive start to the season, Lewandowski is on pace to surpass 20 league goals again, aiming to improve upon last season's total of 19.



The Polish striker expressed disappointment over a dip in his scoring consistency, as he had not scored fewer than 20 league goals since the 2014/15 season.