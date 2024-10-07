You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990337

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hansi Flick: Barcelona have the 'Bayern Munich Robert lewandowski'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona to secure a win over Alaves Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona to secure a win over Alaves

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is pleased to see Robert Lewandowski performing at his best once again. As the team heads into the October international break, they sit three points ahead in La Liga.

Lewandowski showcased his skills with a remarkable hat trick in a 3-0 victory over Alaves, bringing his league goal count to ten for the 2024/25 season.

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment