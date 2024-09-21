You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984271

Source: Football-espana

Hansi Flick issues confident fitness update on Pedri and Marc Casado

Barcelona return to La Liga action away at Villarreal on September 22.

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign with an away match against Villarreal on September 22.

The team, known as La Blaugrana, faced a setback in their UEFA Champions League opener, suffering a 2-1 loss to AS Monaco earlier this week.

Despite this defeat ending their initial winning streak, they have managed to secure five consecutive victories in league play. As the league leaders travel to Castellon, they aim to navigate a busy fixture schedule while Hansi Flick continues to evaluate the squad's performance.

