Hansi Flick lied to Xavi Hernandez over Barcelona negotiations this summer

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is currently the center of attention in the Catalan capital, and even his predecessor is appreciating his efforts.



This was highlighted when Xavi Hernandez shared a photo with Flick at his residence last week, indicating that there is no animosity between him and the individual who succeeded him. There was a period when their relationship experienced some tension.



According to The Athletic, the two have maintained communication for a considerable time, with Xavi meeting Flick during his tenure as the manager of Germany.