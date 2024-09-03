You are here: HomeSports2024 09 03Article 1976870

Source: Footballghana

Happy to be back – Inaki Williams shares excitement after Black Stars

Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao striker, expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining the Black Stars for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The former Spain international had previously missed several matches, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

He was also sidelined during the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March due to injuries.

