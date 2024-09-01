Hard one to take’ - Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Leicester City’s home defeat to Aston Villa

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has conveyed his disappointment following Leicester City's loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.



The Black Stars winger played for 68 minutes as the Foxes faced a 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.



Belgium's Amadou Onana opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the 28th minute, allowing them to head into halftime with a lead.



The visitors extended their advantage in the second half when Jhon Duran scored in the 63rd minute. Leicester City managed to reduce the deficit in the 73rd minute with a goal from Facundo Buonanotte, but ultimately fell short.