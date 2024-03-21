Harrison Afful appointed vice president of Stars FC in America

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Harrison Afful, the former Ghana international and right-back for the Black Stars, has recently been appointed as the Vice President of the newly established Stars FC in the United States of America.



In addition to his role as Vice President, Afful will also be a member of the technical team for the youth team.



Afful, who achieved success by winning the MLS with Columbus Crew in 2020, will begin his duties as Vice President this autumn when Stars FC starts recruiting young footballers from Concordia, North Carolina.



The club expressed their excitement about Afful joining them, stating on Instagram, "Harrison will be joining us as Club Vice President and also as a part of our coaching staff. Harrison brings many years of professional experience to the club. He has played in the MLS for 8 years with both Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew."



They also highlighted Afful's achievements, mentioning his MLS Cup win with Columbus Crew in 2020, being named Columbus Crew Defender of the Year in 2015, and his contributions to the Ghana National Team in various tournaments.



The club expressed their enthusiasm about having Afful as part of the Stars family and eagerly anticipated his contribution to sharing his knowledge of the game in their area.



Although Afful has not retired from football yet, it seems that he is preparing for his future beyond the sport.