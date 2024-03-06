Harry Kane scores two as Bayern beat Lazio

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: BBC

Harry Kane scored two to help Bayern Munich overturn a first-leg deficit against Lazio and advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Rome, Bayern looked set for a frustrating night until Kane's header levelled the scores on aggregate.



Long-serving Thomas Muller doubled the lead on the night with another header.



Kane made it 3-1 on aggregate from close range after Leroy Sane's shot was parried into his path.



It was an impressive turnaround by Bayern and Kane is hoping the result can help change Bayern's fortunes after a bitterly disappointing domestic campaign



"It's a perfect evening for us. It was a big game," he said.



"Of course we know we have to improve, but nights like this can really change the season. I'm really proud of the boys and we just have to keep this momentum going.



"It was a really important moment in our season. Everyone was looking at us, looking at how we were going to respond after the first leg.



"Hopefully we can use this as a turning point for the rest of the season."



Thomas Tuchel's side were facing a first season without a major trophy since 2011-12.



However, this win keeps alive Tuchel's hopes of delivering Bayern a seventh European title before the former Chelsea boss leaves at the end of the season.



The quarter-final draw takes place on 15 March.