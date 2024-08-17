You are here: HomeSports2024 08 17Article 1970984

Sports News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

Harry Kane shines as Bayern Munich dominates Ulm in Kompany's debut German Cup match

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Harry Kane Harry Kane

Harry Kane was on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich thrashed second-division Ulm in the German Cup in manager Vincent Kompany's first match in charge.

England captain Kane made it 4-0 to Bayern late on after two first-half goals from Thomas Muller and a late strike from Kingsley Coman, which ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise assisted.

Kompany left Burnley for Bayern in the summer after the German side suffered their first trophyless campaign since 2012.

Twenty-time winners Bayern have failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the German Cup since winning the treble in 2019-20.

Ulm were promoted to the second division last season for the first time in 23 years.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment