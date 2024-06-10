You are here: HomeSports2024 06 10Article 1948883
sports

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Harry Zakour reveals rift with Hearts of Oak majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Harry Zakour Harry Zakour

Harry Zakour, the former Accra Hearts of Oak Chief Executive, has admitted to a strained relationship with the club's majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV.

Zakour made this revelation after the Phobians' recent game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw against Great Olympics, putting both teams at risk of relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Once a dominant force in Ghana and Africa, Hearts of Oak now must secure a victory against Bechem United in the upcoming weekend to steer clear of relegation.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment