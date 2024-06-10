Harry Zakour reveals rift with Hearts of Oak majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Harry Zakour, the former Accra Hearts of Oak Chief Executive, has admitted to a strained relationship with the club's majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV.



Zakour made this revelation after the Phobians' recent game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The match ended in a 0-0 draw against Great Olympics, putting both teams at risk of relegation from the Ghana Premier League.



Once a dominant force in Ghana and Africa, Hearts of Oak now must secure a victory against Bechem United in the upcoming weekend to steer clear of relegation.