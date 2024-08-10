Hasaacas Ladies arrive in Côte d'Ivoire for 2024 WAFU B CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Hasaacas Ladies have arrived in Côte d'Ivoire for the 2024 WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers.



The team, which won the Ghana Women's Premier League to secure their spot, traveled from Accra on August 8 and reached their hotel 24 hours later.



Hasaacas Ladies, who previously finished as runners-up in the CAF Women’s Champions League, aim to qualify and win their first continental title after missing the last two editions.



Competing in Group B, they face Omnisports Etincelle, Edo Queens, and AS Garde National.



The tournament begins on August 10 in Abidjan, with the final on August 23.