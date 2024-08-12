You are here: HomeSports2024 08 12Article 1969451

Hasaacas Ladies assistant coach Emmanuel Mensah unhappy with draw against Omnisports

Emmanuel Mensah, the assistant coach of Hasaacas Ladies, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's draw against Omnisports Etincelle in the opening group match of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League qualification.

The champions of the Ghana Women’s Premier League played to an exciting goalless stalemate with their opponents at the Stade de la Paix de Bouake on Sunday,

