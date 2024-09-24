Hasaacas Ladies dominate Supreme Ladies 6-0 to top Group A in Women's Premier Super Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hasaacas Ladies maintained their impressive performance in the 2024 Women's Premier Super Cup, achieving a commanding 6-0 victory against Supreme Ladies on the second matchday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



Mercy Attobrah and Alice Sarpong each scored two goals, while Veronica Baah Kumah and Belinda Ofori contributed with additional goals for the Takoradi team.



This win places Hasaacas Ladies at the top of Group A with a total of six points, following their earlier triumph over Faith Ladies.