Hasaacas Ladies thanks fans and sponsors after narrow miss in CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers

Hasaacas Ladies, the champions of the Ghana Women's Premier League, issued a statement on August 28th to express their appreciation to fans, sponsors, and partners following their recent exit from the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.



Despite achieving a commanding 6-1 victory against Niger's AS Garde National in their final Group B encounter on August 17th, Hasaacas was



unable to progress to the semifinals due to a less favorable goal difference in comparison to Omnisports Etincelle.



In their statement, Hasaacas Ladies recognized the disappointment of their supporters but reaffirmed their resolve to return stronger. The club reiterated its commitment to elevating Ghanaian football and honoring their sponsors and fans, mirroring the pride they instilled during their inaugural campaign in 2021.