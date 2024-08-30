You are here: HomeSports2024 08 30Article 1975292

Hasaacas Ladies thanks fans and sponsors after narrow miss in CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers

Hasaacas Ladies, the champions of the Ghana Women's Premier League, issued a statement on August 28th to express their appreciation to fans, sponsors, and partners following their recent exit from the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

Despite achieving a commanding 6-1 victory against Niger's AS Garde National in their final Group B encounter on August 17th, Hasaacas was

