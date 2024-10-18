You are here: HomeSports2024 10 18Article 1995383

Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

He has changed our mentality – Sudan forward Abobaker Eisa lauds Kwesi Appiah’s influence











44

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

Sudan forward Abobaker Eisa has praised the significant impact of coach Kwesi Appiah on the team, highlighting how he has transformed their mentality.

Under Appiah's guidance, the players have reportedly developed a stronger sense of confidence and belief in their abilities, which has positively influenced their performances on the pitch.

Eisa emphasized that Appiah’s coaching style

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment