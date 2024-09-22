You are here: HomeSports2024 09 22Article 1984547

Source: Football-espana

“He has to be patient or he will make a mistake” – Warning sent to Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe

Endrick Felipe has made a significant impact in his early days at Real Madrid, despite limited playing time.

He netted a goal in his La Liga debut against Real Valladolid and followed it up with another goal against Stuttgart. Most recently, he played a key role in the match against Espanyol by winning a penalty, which Kylian Mbappe successfully converted.

Although Endrick has yet to start a match, coach Carlo Ancelotti is taking a cautious approach to his integration into the team.

Diario AS director Tomas Roncero has advised the young player to remain patient, suggesting that his opportunity to start could come soon, potentially in the upcoming match against Alaves on Tuesday.

