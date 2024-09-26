Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has identified Franck Etouga Mbella as the finest player he has ever coached.



The Cameroonian striker played a crucial role in the team's success during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, helping them clinch the title.



In his first season with the club, Mbella scored 18 goals and earned the Golden Boot award, showcasing his exceptional skills and finishing ability.



Ogum expressed his admiration for Mbella in a recent interview with TV3, stating, "I will go for Mbella; he is technically good, Mbella is a killer."