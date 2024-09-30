You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987748

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

He is doing something good - Ghana legend Mohammed Polo praises GFA leader Kurt Okraku

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Mohammed Polo, the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, has commended the leadership of Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), highlighting the positive impact of his administration on Ghanaian football.

In an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua, the legendary midfielder expressed his approval of Okraku's performance and called for support for the FA president.

Despite some dissatisfaction among Ghanaians regarding Okraku's leadership, Polo firmly believes that he is making significant contributions and encourages others to back him.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment