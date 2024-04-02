He is like a League Two Player – Roy Keane slams Erling Haaland after a poor performance against Arsenal

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Erling Haaland has received harsh criticism from Roy Keane, who compared him to a player from League Two following Manchester City's draw against Arsenal.



The Norwegian striker faced heavy scrutiny for his overall performance, as highlighted in the scathing remarks made by the footballer-turned-pundit after the match.



Haaland struggled to make an impact during the goalless clash at the Etihad Stadium, which many considered to be a decisive match in the Premier League title race.



Against the Gunners, he only managed to complete seven passes and failed to produce a single shot on target. Keane expressed his disappointment with Haaland's general play, stating that it needs significant improvement.



The former Manchester United legend even went as far as comparing him to a player from League Two, emphasizing the need for Haaland to enhance his overall performance in the coming years.