He is not a team player – West Ham explains Mohammed Kudus substitution against Brentford

West Ham United's manager, Julen Lopetegui, has indicated that Mohammed Kudus is struggling to integrate into the team's dynamics amid their challenging start to the 2024/25 Premier League season.



Kudus was in the starting lineup during the 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring early, but Tomáš Souček equalized in



the second half. Kudus was replaced by Carlos Soler at halftime as West Ham was behind.



In the post-match discussion, Lopetegui clarified that the substitution was a tactical move, noting that the team's performance improved after the change. "It was a tactical decision," he stated on the club's website. "I believed it was necessary for the team, and we needed to make these adjustments. In the second half, we functioned better as a unit," he added.



This season, Kudus has appeared in eight matches for West Ham but has yet to register a goal or an assist.