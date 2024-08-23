Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024
2024-08-23
He is the flashiest player I have coached - Former Sunderland coach Steve Bruce lauds Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan
Steve Bruce, the former coach of Sunderland, has described Asamoah Gyan as the most flamboyant player he has ever managed at the club.
On August 31, 2010, Gyan, a former captain of the Black Stars, joined Sunderland on a four-year contract for a club-record fee of £13 million while Bruce was at the helm.
Gyan made a
significant impact on Steve Bruce, particularly with his style, leading the English coach to assert that he is the most extravagant player he has ever coached.
“Without a doubt, we had a player named Asamoah Gyan whom we signed at Sunderland,” he remarked during a TikTok Q&A session.
However, less than a year into his contract, the former Udinese Calcio forward arranged a loan transfer to Al-Ain, a club in the United Arab Emirates.
This arrangement was later made permanent, resulting in Gyan's full transfer to the UAE team. During the 2010/2011 Premier League season, the former Liberty Professionals striker made 34 appearances for Sunderland, scoring 10 goals.