Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alexander Djiku has praised the qualities of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, highlighting his expertise in man-management and leadership.



Djiku emphasized Addo's deep understanding of the players and the national team, crediting him for guiding the team to Qatar.



With a focus on nurturing young talent, Djiku believes Addo's skills in



Read full articlemanagement are unparalleled.