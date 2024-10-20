“He reminds me of me” – Barcelona icon gives thoughts on Lamine Yamal and Vitor Roque

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal is rapidly establishing himself as a top-tier player at just 17 years old.



His impressive performances have captivated many, including Barcelona legend Rivaldo.



In an interview with Sport, Rivaldo praised Yamal's playing style and expressed his belief that the young talent will leave a lasting mark on the sport.



"He sometimes reminds me of myself because I played for the love of the game, that joy... He embodies that joy, playing for enjoyment, which resonates with the fans. Although he is only 17, he plays with the maturity of someone in their mid-20s."