'Hear me out' - Baba Rahman explains decision to pull out of AFCON 2023 squad

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has explained the reason behind his decision to pull out of Ghana’s final squad for the tournament in Ivory Coast.



The PAOK Salonika left-back was one of the names conspicuously missing as Ghana coach Chris Hughton named his final 27-man squad for the tournament.



In a statement on the micro-blogging site X, the former Chelsea and Reading left-back said he made the choice in order to focus on his career.



"Hear me out:



"I just wanted to say that decision to opt out of the AFCON was solely based on footballing reasons and nothing else.



"Playing for my country will always be the highest point of my career and everytime I have been lucky to wear the shirt I have given my all," his message read in part.



Baba Rahman who has made 51 appearances for Ghana since making his debut in 2014, has been heavily criticised in recent times over his poor performances.



His relationship with fans has not been helped by statement by former Ghana coach CK Akonnor that the player was once called up into the national team because the country owed it to him.



Baba was notably booed when Ghana beat Angola 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Chris Hughton’s first game as Black Stars coach.



Ghana will begin their pre-tournament camp in Kumasi on Tuesday.



The four-time African champions will play Namibia on January 8 in their only preparatory friendly before flying to Ivory Coast on January 10.