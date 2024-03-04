Heart of Lions coach blames wind for 2-0 Loss to Great Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, attributed the 2-0 loss against Great Olympics on Saturday to the windy conditions.



The team based in Kpando travelled to the WAFA Park to face Great Olympics for the Matchday 19 games. However, Great Olympics, the two-time Ghana Premier League champions, secured a victory with Yusif Abdul Razak's two goals.



In an interview after the game, Hayford emphasized the significant role played by the natural elements in their loss. Heart of Lions currently occupies the 16th position on the league log with 18 points.



Hayford said, "The performance wasn’t bad. Only the wind was a disadvantage. It is very difficult to play against the wind and even for the wind. In the second goal, the ball bounced and changed position. It’s difficult, but I think the boys have done very well. We played very well."



Heart of Lions is currently preparing to host Real Tamale United in the upcoming Matchday 20 games, which will take place at the Kpando Stadium.