Heart of Lions stun Asante Kotoko with 1-0 victory

Sports News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Heart of Lions started the second round of the 2023-2024 season of the Ghana Premier League with a surprising 1-0 victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The only goal of the game was scored by Kwadwo Asamoah of Lions in the 52nd minute. Kotoko's Nicholas Mensah was shown a red card in the second half, reducing Kotoko to 10 men.



Heart of Lions has now climbed up to the 15th position in the league table from the bottom spot, after securing only their third win of the season. The team has earned a total of 18 points.



Kotoko, on the other hand, maintains the third position in the league with 29 points, having registered eight wins, five losses, and five draws.



The 21-year-old goalkeeper of Heart of Lions, Thomas Kwabena Osae, deservedly earned the title of Man of the Match, thanks to his exceptional saves that prevented Kotoko from scoring.