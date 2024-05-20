Heart of Lions stun Dreams FC with crucial 2-1 win

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Heart of Lions have climbed out of the relegation zone in the Ghana Premier League standings after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dreams Football Club.



The two Premier League teams faced off in a Week 30 match on Sunday afternoon. Despite Dreams FC being the favorites to win at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Heart of Lions had other plans and displayed remarkable resilience.



Although Joseph Esso scored first for Dreams FC in the 17th minute, the visitors fought back strongly to secure a 2-1 victory by the end of the game.



Goals from Ebenezer Abban and Mustapha Yakubu were crucial in Heart of Lions' win.



This victory has propelled Heart of Lions to 15th place in the Ghana Premier League standings, lifting them out of the relegation zone.



Conversely, Dreams FC have slipped in the league standings and are now just two points above the danger zone.