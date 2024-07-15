You are here: HomeSports2024 07 15Article 1960121

Sports News of Monday, 15 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Heartbreak for England as Spain score late goal to win Euro 2024

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Oyarzabal (right) celebrating with Nico Williams (left) after scoring Spain's winning goal Oyarzabal (right) celebrating with Nico Williams (left) after scoring Spain's winning goal

England's bid to end 58 years of disappointment ended in defeat as they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Gareth Southgate's team was undone by Mikel Oyarzabal's late goal, marking their second consecutive European Championship final loss.

Spain's young wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams combined for the lead shortly after halftime. England's captain Harry Kane struggled and was substituted, but Cole Palmer's goal sparked hopes of a comeback.

However, Oyarzabal's late strike sealed Spain's victory, leaving England heartbroken once more.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment