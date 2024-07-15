Heartbreak for England as Spain score late goal to win Euro 2024

Sports News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: BBC

England's bid to end 58 years of disappointment ended in defeat as they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.



Gareth Southgate's team was undone by Mikel Oyarzabal's late goal, marking their second consecutive European Championship final loss.



Spain's young wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams combined for the lead shortly after halftime. England's captain Harry Kane struggled and was substituted, but Cole Palmer's goal sparked hopes of a comeback.



However, Oyarzabal's late strike sealed Spain's victory, leaving England heartbroken once more.