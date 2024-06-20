Hearts, Kotoko match will reignite competitive rivalry - Speaker of Parliament

Sports News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has announced that the upcoming match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will reignite their competitive rivalry.



Speaking at the launch of the maiden Democracy Cup, he likened the match to elections, emphasizing that, like football, only one winner emerges, and losers should accept the outcome gracefully.



He urged the Electoral Commission to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.



Bagbin thanked the two teams for participating, highlighting the event's role in promoting sportsmanship, unity, and democracy. The match is set for July 5 at Accra Sports Stadium.