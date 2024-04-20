Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko era in Ghana football over - Kassim Mingle

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has confidently stated that the era of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko's dominance in Ghana football has ended.



Mingle emphasized that it is now the moment for other Ghanaian clubs to shine. Nations FC, a newly promoted team in the Ghana Premier League, has been impressed with their strong performances.



They have accumulated 44 points from 26 matches, showcasing their strength. In comparison, only Samartex has earned more points this season with 49.



Conversely, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are experiencing a decline this season, with Hearts of Oak in 9th place and Asante Kotoko in 11th.



Mingle's belief in his team's ability to compete with the traditional powerhouses is evident in his remarks.



He highlighted that Nations FC has been defeating these teams and that it is time for other clubs to enhance their performance.



The coach pointed out that while Hearts and Kotoko invested in experienced players, Nations FC did not, indicating a shift in the football landscape in Ghana.