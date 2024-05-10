Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo opens up on Salifu Ibrahim’s future at club

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak's Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo, has shed light on the future of midfielder Salifu Ibrahim as his contract approaches its end.



The 23-year-old, who joined the club from Eleven Wonders in 2021, will see his contract expire after the current season.



Previous reports in the local media indicated that the talented midfielder had chosen not to renew his contract once it expires in June.



However, in an interview, Opare Addo offered some hope to Hearts of Oak fans regarding a possible contract extension.



"We are currently in discussions with the player and his representatives, and once everything is finalized, we will make it public," he stated. "I can confirm that the club is very interested, and we are engaged in serious talks with him."



Salifu Ibrahim played a key role in Hearts of Oak's victory in the Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/22 season, ending an eleven-year trophy drought for the club.



In addition to the Premier League title, the midfielder has also secured several other trophies, including the FA Cup and President Cup titles.



This season, he has scored two goals and provided nine assists in 28 appearances for Hearts of Oak.