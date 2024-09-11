Hearts of Oak aiming to bounce back from opening day defeat in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak are eager to recover from their initial loss in the Ghana Premier League, with Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo stressing the importance of concentrating on their next game against Heart of Lions.



The team faced a frustrating 1-0 defeat to newly promoted Basake Holy Stars on September 9, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, which resulted in disappointment among fans and criticism directed at the players and coaching staff.



In a discussion with Asempa FM, Opare Addo expressed the team's regret over not winning their opening match, remarking, "We won’t say that because we didn’t win the first match it doesn’t matter; if we had gotten the win, we would have liked it. It is painful."