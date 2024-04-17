Hearts of Oak and Kotoko facing challenges due to their internal issues – Sowah Odotei

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vincent Sowah Odotei, a member of the Accra Hearts of Oak board, is of the opinion that both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are facing challenges due to their internal issues.



He mentioned that the management problems of these two prominent clubs have been exposed to external parties, leading to negative consequences.



Sowah Odotei expressed concern that fans of the clubs have access to too much confidential information, which they are using to hinder the progress of the teams.



He emphasized that these internal issues have caused chaos within the clubs, allowing stakeholders to exploit the situation and undermine the success of Hearts of Oak and Kotoko.