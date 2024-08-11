You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1968947

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak appoint Nana Yaw Amankwah as new assistant coach

Hearts of Oak have appointed Nana Yaw Amankwah as their new assistant coach, signaling the club's ambition to revitalize ahead of the upcoming season.

Amankwah, previously with Medeama, where he played a key role in their Ghana Premier League title win and historic CAF Champions League group stage qualification, brings significant experience and tactical acumen.

His addition is expected to complement head coach Aboubakar Ouattara's efforts to restore Hearts of Oak's former glory.

The club, eager to improve after narrowly avoiding relegation last season, is optimistic about the positive impact Amankwah will bring.

