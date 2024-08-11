You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1969124

Hearts of Oak appoint Nana Yaw Amankwah as new assistant coach

Accra Hearts of Oak have formally appointed Nana Yaw Amankwah as their new assistant coach, just days prior to an important preseason match.

"We are excited to announce Nana Yaw Amankwah as our new assistant coach. We anticipate the valuable expertise and positive influence he will contribute to our team," the club conveyed through their social media channels.

