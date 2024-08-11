Hearts of Oak appoint Nana Yaw Amankwah as new assistant coach

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Accra Hearts of Oak have formally appointed Nana Yaw Amankwah as their new assistant coach, just days prior to an important preseason match.



"We are excited to announce Nana Yaw Amankwah as our new assistant coach. We anticipate the valuable expertise and positive influence he will contribute to our team," the club conveyed through their social media channels.



Amankwah



Read full articlewill collaborate with head coach Aboubakar Ouattara as the Phobians gear up for the 2024 Homowo Cup against Heart of Lions.



This match, set for Sunday, August 11, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, represents a crucial challenge for Hearts as they strive to claim the ceremonial trophy in preparation for the 2024/25 season.



Following a narrow 2-1 defeat to their rivals Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup, Hearts of Oak is resolute in their pursuit of victory to gain momentum for the forthcoming campaign.



Accra Hearts of Oak will commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season against Heart of Lions on September 13th at the Kpando Stadium.