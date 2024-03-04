Hearts of Oak beat Nsoatreman FC to secure second consecutive victory

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak won their second game in a row after coming from behind to beat Nsoatreman FC 2-1 at the Nana Koramansah Park on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians had previously beaten Real Tamale United 3-0 to start the second round on a high note.



After Nsoatreman FC took the lead through Walid Fuseini in the 23rd minute, Salifu Ibrahim's deflected goal in the 47th minute equalized the score for Hearts of Oak.



Cisse Kasim then scored in the 55th minute to give Hearts of Oak a 2-1 lead. Despite Nsoatreman FC's efforts to find the equalizer, Hearts of Oak held on to win.



This win marks the second consecutive victory for Hearts of Oak under new coach Aboubakar Ouattara, and it moves them up to seventh place in the standings after 19 games.