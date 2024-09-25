Hearts of Oak captain Benjamin Asare calls for momentum after victory

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Ghana Guardian

Accra Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper and captain, Benjamin Asare, has called on his teammates to capitalize on their recent success after a confidence-boosting 2-0 win against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.



This victory was the Phobians' first of the season, following a challenging beginning that saw them suffer two straight defeats.



The match, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, saw second-half goals from Ransford Mensah and Hamza Issah, easing some of the pressure on head coach Aboubakar Ouattara and the squad.