Hearts of Oak captain Kofi Agbesimah seeking contract termination - Reports

Kofi Agbesimah Kofi Agbesimah

Hearts of Oak's skipper and defender, Kofi Agbesimah, has surprised the team by allegedly asking to end his contract prematurely, despite still having one year left on his original two-year agreement.

The 27-year-old, who arrived from Bechem United last year, has pointed to undisclosed issues within the club as the cause of his discontent.

Agbesimah's choice comes

