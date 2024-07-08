Hearts of Oak captain Kofi Agbesimah seeking contract termination - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak's skipper and defender, Kofi Agbesimah, has surprised the team by allegedly asking to end his contract prematurely, despite still having one year left on his original two-year agreement.



The 27-year-old, who arrived from Bechem United last year, has pointed to undisclosed issues within the club as the cause of his discontent.



Agbesimah's choice comes



Read full articleafter a remarkable season where he played a vital role, participating in 30 league games and scoring one goal in the 2023/24 season.



His leadership and expertise have been crucial to Hearts of Oak, making his potential exit a significant blow to the squad.



Although the club has not officially addressed Agbesimah's request or the underlying reasons, it is believed to be related to internal matters. Hearts of Oak now confront the possibility of losing a key player who has been pivotal to their defensive setup and team unity.



Efforts to resolve the situation between Agbesimah and the club are reportedly in progress as Hearts seeks to minimize the impact of his potential departure.