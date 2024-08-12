Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara confirms Denis Korsah’s departure

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has announced that defender Denis Nkrumah Korsah will not be part of the team for the upcoming season.



Korsah, who previously captained Ebusua Dwarfs, was absent during the match on Sunday when the Phobians faced Heart of Lions in the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup.



The



Read full articlePhobians secured the trophy after a penalty shootout victory, following a 1-1 draw in regular time.



In his post-match comments, the Ivorian coach confirmed that Korsah will not be included in the squad for the new campaign.



“We are entering a new phase, and this time, it is not about individual names. The names are not significant. We are implementing a strategy that accommodates everyone,” he stated.



“Michael Ampadu is sidelined due to injury, which is why he did not participate, but as for Korsah, he is no longer with us,” he added.



Korsah joined the Phobians in 2022 from Ebusua Dwarfs, where he had previously delivered commendable performances.



He played a key role in helping the Ghanaian club secure both the FA Cup and the President Cup in 2022.



The 28-year-old received his first call-up to the Ghana national team in 2022 after showcasing his talents with the Phobians.



He is anticipated to secure a new club before the start of the Ghana Premier League season.