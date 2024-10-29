You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999838

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara frustrated by narrow loss to Bibiani GoldStars

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aboubakar Ouattara Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara expressed his frustration following a tough 1-0 loss to Bibiani GoldStars, a result he finds hard to come to terms with.

The match, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday during Matchday 8, saw Samuel Attah Kumi net the sole goal, while Hamza Issah failed to convert a vital penalty.

In his

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment