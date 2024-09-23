You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984865

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara pleads with fans to stop insults after first victory

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has called on fans to refrain from insulting the players and coaching staff while expressing their concerns about the team's performance.

Following a challenging start to the season, which saw the team lose their first two matches and sit at the bottom of the standings, Ouattara and his squad faced significant pressure from supporters.

Nevertheless, the team managed to secure a 1-0 win against Bechem United on matchday three at the University of Ghana Stadium, marking a positive turnaround.

