Hearts of Oak contact Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi for possible transfer

Emmanuel Kobi, the goalkeeper for Bofoakwa Tano, has confirmed that Accra Hearts of Oak has reached out to him regarding a potential transfer.



The Phobians faced difficulties with their goalkeeping during the previous season, as they rotated through multiple goalkeepers and conceded poor goals.



In search of a new goalkeeper, they have identified Kobi, who



impressed while playing for Bofoakwa Tano, despite their relegation.



Kobi revealed that he has been contacted by several teams, including Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, Samartex FC, Gold Stars, and Vision FC. However, he mentioned that Asante Kotoko has not reached out to him yet.



Kobi expressed his willingness to listen to offers from these teams after the FA Cup finals, as he believes they are all excellent teams that will contribute to his professional development.



While his family supports Hearts of Oak, Kobi clarified that he has not made a final decision and is still under contract with Bofoakwa Tano, leaving everything in God's hands.



Throughout the previous Ghana Premier League season, Kobi showcased his skills and resilience in 29 games, despite his team's struggles.