Hearts of Oak contact former player Eben Dida Armah over goalkeeper coach role

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak has reportedly approached former goalkeeper Eben Dida Armah to become the goalkeeper coach to address the team's goalkeeping issues before the upcoming season.



The club is hopeful that Dida's extensive experience and expertise will be advantageous for the team.



Dida, who was highly regarded during his playing days at Hearts of Oak for his impressive reflexes and shot-stopping skills, is set to make a comeback to his former club.



After retiring from professional football, Dida successfully transitioned into coaching and has gained recognition for his ability to mentor and cultivate young goalkeepers.